Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas President CEO

Jan 17 Mattel Inc, the largest U.S.
toymaker, named Margaret Georgiadis, Google Inc's Americas
President, its chief executive, replacing Christopher Sinclair,
who will remain chairman.
Georgiadis has also served as chief operating officer of
Groupon Inc and chief marketing officer of Discover
Financial Services.
"(Georgiadis's) leadership experience at Google and
elsewhere, coupled with her proven ability to foster innovation
and build partnerships on a global scale, makes her ideally
suited to accelerate Mattel's growth in the coming years,"
Mattel's Independent Lead Director Michael Dolan said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Sinclair was named CEO in April 2015, after holding the post
on an interim basis since January 2015.
