UPDATE 1-Toymaker Mattel names Google's Americas president as CEO

Jan 17 Mattel Inc, the largest U.S.
toymaker, said on Tuesday that Google Inc's Americas president,
Margaret Georgiadis, will become its chief executive, replacing
Christopher Sinclair.
Georgiadis, whose appointment is effective Feb. 8, has also
served as chief operating officer of daily deals website
operator Groupon Inc and chief marketing officer of
Discover Financial Services.
Sinclair, who will remain chairman, took over in April 2015
after the company abruptly removed Bryan Stockton amid falling
sales. Sinclair was 64 when he took charge.
Under Sinclair, Mattel's efforts to revive its flagship
Barbie gained traction, driven by a change in marketing strategy
and the launch of dolls in a variety of skin tones, hairstyles
and outfits and in three new body shapes.
