REFILE-Mattel quarterly profit rises

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Mattel Inc, the world's largest toymaker, reported higher first-quarter profit, helped by its efforts to keep a tight lid on costs.
The maker of Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels toy cars and Fisher-Price toys said that net income rose to $38.5 million, or 11 cents a share, in the quarter to March 31, from $7.8 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.