UPDATE 3-Cost cuts, American Girl help Mattel beat expectations

* Earnings per share of 11 cents exceed 9-cent Wall Street view

* Sales rise 7 percent

By Dhanya Skariachan

April 16 No. 1 toymaker Mattel Inc reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by tight cost controls and increased demand for American Girl and Monster High dolls.

The company, which is also known for its Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars, has raised prices globally and started making products for local consumption in countries such as Brazil and India to hold the line on costs.

Local production helps Mattel get products to stores faster and cut down on import duties and shipping costs, it told Reuters earlier this year.

During the quarter, net income rose to $38.5 million, or 11 cents a share, from $7.8 million, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller rival Hasbro Inc is due to report its quarterly results next week.

The first quarter is typically the least significant of the year in terms of sales for toy companies. They make more than a third of their annual revenue in the fourth quarter, which includes the all-important holiday selling season.

Mattel's selling, administrative and advertising costs in the first quarter were spread across a larger number of toys sold, helping to increase profitability.

"This was another solid quarter for the company, albeit seasonally not important," said Stifel analyst Drew Crum. He maintained his "hold" rating on Mattel shares, citing their valuation. Last week, the stock reached its highest level in 15 years.

Mattel's sales rose 7 percent to $995.6 million, beating the analysts' average estimate of $986.5 million.

Sales were down 2 percent for Barbie-branded items and fell 7 percent for Fisher-Price toys, but rose 32 percent for American Girl products. Demand was also strong for Monster High dolls.

Analysts such as Sean McGowan with Needham have tied some of the weakness in the Barbie brand to the rising popularity of other Mattel dolls, such as Monster High, which appeared on many hot toy lists in 2012.