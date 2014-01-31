UPDATE 1-Mattel disappoints in holiday quarter on U.S. weakness

By Dhanya Skariachan
Jan 31 No. 1 toy company Mattel Inc
missed Wall Street's profit and sales estimates for the fourth
quarter on weak demand in the United States during the
all-important holiday selling season.
The latest holiday season turned out to be one of the
weakest since 2008, when the U.S. economy was reeling from a
recession. Bad weather, limited discretionary dollars for many
shoppers and six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas
in 2013 hurt U.S. sales for many retailers.
For Mattel, gross sales fell 10 percent in North America.
"By every account, 2013 was a challenging and transformative
year at retail," Chief Executive Officer Bryan Stockton said in
a statement.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $369.2 million, or $1.07 a
share, from $306.5 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.20 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 6 percent to $2.11 billion, while analysts had
forecast $2.37 billion.
Industrywide, demand was particularly weak for action
figures and preschool toys, market research firm NPD Group said
earlier this month. Those categories are the largest
respectively for Mattel and rival Hasbro Inc, Wells
Fargo analyst Tim Conder has said.