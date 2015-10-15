Toymaker Mattel's sales fall for eighth straight quarter

Oct 15 Toymaker Mattel Inc's net sales fell for the eighth straight quarter, highlighting the company's challenges in boosting sales of its Barbie dolls.

The company's net income fell to $223.8 million, or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $331.8 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 11.3 percent to $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)