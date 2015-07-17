Mattel takes baby steps to recovery with Fisher-Price

| July 17
July 17 Mattel Inc's turnaround plan is
off to a crawling start.
Higher sales of the company's Fisher-Price branded toys,
aimed at infants and preschoolers, helped it post a surprise
adjusted profit in its second quarter.
The company, which has been struggling with declining sales
for the past seven quarters, is trying to revitalize its brands
by introducing new toys, improving packaging and boosting online
marketing.
Mattel is also selling toys at prices that are cheaper than
they had been in the past two years as it tries to win back
customers who have dumped the once must-have Barbie dolls and
other staid toys for interactive electronic toys and tablets.
Fisher-Price, Mattel's second-largest business, is likely to
continue to grow this year under new Chief Executive Christopher
Sinclair, analysts said.
Sales of Fisher-Price products, including Thomas and Friends
train sets and Baby Gear strollers, rose 9 percent in the
quarter ended June 30, the first increase since 2012.
"They are putting the fun back into their toys," said Jim
Silver, editor-in-chief of toys and sporting goods review
website TTPM. He said Mattel was innovating more than it had in
years.
The company has introduced fresh toys such as Beat Bo, a
small robot-like DJ, and Blaze monster-truck, based on
Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machine series.
"For 2015 the line is much better ... Some of their new baby
items that they launched look almost Apple-esque."
Mattel partnered with Colombian popstar Shakira to design
its First Steps line of toys and baby gear, launched last year,
to boost the appeal of its products outside the United States.
It has stepped up advertising through YouTube, Facebook and
Instagram to reach out to young moms and introduced
cradle-cum-swing sets that can be controlled through mobile
apps.
"If you think about who's having babies today, not 40
year-old women, not Gen-Xers, (they are) 30 year-old women,
millennials, very different mindset," Piper Jaffray analyst
Stephanie Wissink said.
The company is building out its own distribution channels in
Russia and China instead of depending on agents, and trying to
boost its presence on Chinese social media, MKM Partners analyst
Eric Handler said.
To be sure, the company has a long way to go.
Mattel's second-quarter net sales missed analysts' estimate,
hurt in part by disappointing Barbie sales, dragging the
company's shares down nearly 6 percent on Friday.
The company posted a loss on a net basis.
"Meh. We saw little in 2Q, a seasonally small quarter, that
we think would change the mind of a bull or a bear," BMO Capital
Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson wrote in a note.
" We think there is potential for a successful turnaround
and for shares to be higher over the longer term."
(Editing by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru)