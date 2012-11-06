版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Matterhorn Midco definitive ratings

Nov 6 Matterhorn Midco & Cy SCA: * Moody's assigns definitive ratings to matterhorn midco's notes

