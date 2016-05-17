MOVES-Matthews Asia hires Sriyan Pietersz as investment strategist

May 17 Privately held Matthews International
Capital Management LLC on Tuesday said it named former JPMorgan
Chase & Co executive Sriyan Pietersz investment
strategist.
In this newly created role, Pietersz will be responsible for
developing research focused on economic and political
developments within ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations) and frontier markets in Asia.
Before joining Matthews, he served as managing director at
J.P. Morgan Investment Bank, where he spent over 11 years with
responsibilities spanning equity research and distribution.
Matthews is the largest dedicated Asia-only investment
specialist in the United States, and had $25.9 billion in assets
under management as of April 30.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover)