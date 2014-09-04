Mattress Firm to acquire Sleep Train for $425 mln

Sept 4 Mattress Firm Holding Corp said
it would buy privately held bedding retailer The Sleep Train Inc
for $425 million.
Mattress Firm said it would also acquire The Sleep Train's
liabilities of about $15 million.
The Sleep Train has about 310 stores in California, Oregon,
Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Hawaii and the company reported
net sales of $471 million for its fiscal 2013.
Separately, Mattress Firm reported a 35.5 percent rise in
net sales for the second quarter ended July 30, helped by
acquisitions including Mattress Liquidators Inc.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)