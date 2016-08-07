UPDATE 2-Steinhoff to buy Mattress Firm for $3.8 bln including debt

(New throughout, adds details on deal, background on companies,
By Mike Stone
NEW YORK Aug 7 South African retailer Steinhoff
International Holdings NV will buy Mattress Firm
Holding Corp, the largest specialty bedding retailer in
the United States, for $3.8 billion which includes debt, both
companies said on Sunday.
Steinhoff said it will pay $64 per share, a premium of about
115 percent to Mattress Firm's Friday close in a deal that will
create the world's largest mattress retail distribution company.
The boards of both firms have approved the deal, the
companies said in a statement.
The deal is subject to completion of a successful tender
offer for Mattress Firm's shares. The transaction is expected to
close in the third quarter of 2016, the companies said.
Mattress Firm, founded in 1986, has approximately 3,500
stores across 48 states with 80 distribution centers.
Steinhoff is a German-listed $22 billion furniture
conglomerate led by South African retail mogul Christo Wiese who
is also Steinhoff's chairman and largest shareholder.
Steinhoff, which owns brands in Africa, Australia, the U.K.
and across Europe, last month agreed to pay nearly $800 million
for British-based discount chain Poundland after two
previous attempts to expand in Europe fell through this
year.
The Mattress Firm Holding deal would give Steinhoff access
to the growing U.S. market, and help diversify its operations
and guard against possible repercussions following Britain's
June vote to leave the European Union.
Markus Jooste, chief executive officer of Steinhoff, said
the deal "will allow Steinhoff to not only enter the U.S. market
with an industry leading partner and a national supply chain,
but it will also expand Steinhoff's global market reach in the
core product category of mattresses."
In February, Mattress Firm solidified its position as a
leader in the U.S. mattress retail market when it completed its
$780 million acquisition of HMK Mattress Holdings LLC, the
holding company of Sleepy's. Sleepy's was the second largest
specialty mattress retailer in the U.S. with over 1,050 stores
in 17 states in the Northeast, New England, the Mid-Atlantic and
Illinois.
Linklaters LLP acted as legal counsel to Steinhoff. Barclays
PLC was financial advisor to Mattress Firm with Ropes &
Gray LLP acting as legal counsel.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru Mike Stone in New
York and Editing by David Gregorio)