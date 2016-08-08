UPDATE 1-Steinhoff springs a surprise with $3.8 billion Mattress Firm deal

* Steinhoff pays "strategic premium" for Mattress Firm -
analyst
* Deal gives Steinhoff access to U.S. for first time
* Steinhoff has capacity to absorb Mattress Firm, debt -
Moody's
* Shares rise in Frankfurt, Johannesburg
(Adds Moody's comment in last two paragraphs)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 Steinhoff's
$3.8 billion purchase of debt-laden Mattress Firm
, the largest U.S. specialty bedding vendor, will help
cut its exposure to a weak home market and gain a big presence
in the world's biggest retail market.
The deal, announced on Sunday, will create the world's
largest mattress distributor and takes the $23 billion South
African retailer across the Atlantic for the first time.
Steinhoff will pay $64 per share, a 115 percent premium to
Mattress Firm's Friday close. The price includes $1.4 billion
debt.
"On the one hand this looks like a full price for Steinhoff
to pay," said Richard Chamberlain, an analyst at RBC Europe in
London. "However, we think Steinhoff is paying a strategic
premium to allow it to enter the US market with an industry
leading partner."
Steinhoff, which sells beds and cupboards to less affluent
shoppers, has been on an acquisition spree to offset exposure to
a deteriorating home market with safer assets in markets such as
Europe, where it already makes more than two-thirds of its 9.8
billion euros ($11 billion) of annual sales.
A month ago it agreed to buy Britain's Poundland
for $800 million following its failure to secure France's Darty
Plc and Britain's Home Retail earlier this
year.
Shares in Steinhoff, which moved its primary listing to
Frankfurt in December to access deeper capital markets, closed
up 1.6 percent in Frankfurt and 0.9 percent in Johannesburg.
Steinhoff, which counts South African retail veteran Christo
Wiese as board member and shareholder, would pay 60 percent more
than what Mattress Firm should be trading at based on its most
likely earnings growth trajectory, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which uses a blend of
analysts estimates and its own models, rates Mattress Firm
share price at around $40, based on an expected 7.7 percent
five-year annual compounded growth.
"While this seems an excessive price, and it is, the
Mattress Firm's stock is trading today at the same price as in
January 2012," said Sasha Naryshkine, a fund manager at Vestact
in Johannesburg, which own shares in Steinhoff.
Mattress Firm shares were up more than 114 percent at
$63.70. They had lost more than 50 percent in value over the
last 12 months as weak demand and changes related to
amortization of its trade name weighed on its
results.
The U.S. company has also been under pressure as the
improving quality of mattresses encourage consumers to keep them
for longer.
But the Johannesburg-based company has a reputation for
buying underperforming companies that can benefit from its wide
global network to source goods at lower prices.
"Are they too aggressive? There's a strong case for that but
then again it makes all the commercial sense to move quickly and
lock in financing deals at low interest rates," said one top ten
shareholder, who declined to be named.
Steinhoff, rated Baa3 with a stable outlook by ratings
agency Moody's, said it intended to finance the acquisition
through a combination of bank and bridge loans.
Moody's, which reckons Steinhoff has close to 2 billion
euros in surplus cash, on Monday affirmed its rating and outlook
on the company's debt.
"The affirmations with a stable outlook reflect our view
that Steinhoff's credit profile has the capacity to absorb
Mattress Firm and associated acquisition debt," said Douglas
Rowlings, Moody's lead analyst for the company.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)