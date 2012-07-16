UPDATE 1-Mattress Firm cuts sales forecast, shares fall

July 16 Specialty bedding retailer Mattress Firm
Holding Corp cut its second-quarter and full-year sales
forecast, sending its shares tumbling 11 percent in after-market
trade.
Shares of rivals Select Comfort Corp and
Tempur-Pedic International Inc also fell in extended
trade on Monday.
Mattress Firm cut its second-quarter sales outlook to
$260-$265 million, from $270-$275 million. It also lowered its
sales forecast for the full year to $1.01-$1.03 billion, from
$1.03-$1.06 billion.
The company, however, raised the lower end of its adjusted
earnings outlook range for the second quarter by 3 cents per
share. It now expects earnings of 38-40 cents per share.
Mattress Firm, which went public in November, also increased
its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $1.65-$1.71 per share
from $1.63-$1.69 per share.
The company's shares fell to $26.50 in extended trade, after
closing at $29.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.