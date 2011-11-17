UPDATE 1-Mattress Firm prices IPO at $19/share - underwriter

* Prices IPO at $19 per share: underwriter
* Sold 5.6 million shares in offering: underwriter (Follows alerts)
Nov 17 Mattress Firm Holding Corp priced its initial public offering at $19 per share, the high end of its expected range, according to an underwriter.
The specialty bedding retailer, which was expecting to price its offering between $17 and $19, sold 5.6 million shares, raising $105.5 million in proceeds.
The company had told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays Capital, UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair are underwriting the IPO.
Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "MFRM" on Friday.
The Houston-based firm, which along with its franchises operates more than 680 stores in 23 states, said it intends to use proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for other corporate purposes. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
