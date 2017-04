NOUAKCHOTT, June 4 Mauritania state mining firm SNIM has finalised a deal with Glencore Xstrata Plc to exploit its Askaf iron ore mine in exchange for access to its rail, port and storage facilities, SNIM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal will last for 18 years following the start of production at the mine which is located in the northern region of Fderick, the statement said. (Reporting by Laurent Prieur; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Erica Billingham)