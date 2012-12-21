版本:
Mauritius trade deficit narrows 0.9 pct in October

PORT LOUIS Dec 21 The Mauritius trade deficit narrowed 0.9 percent to 8.02 billion rupees ($261.66 million) in October from a year ago on higher exports, official data showed on Friday.

The value of overall exports rose by 9.1 percent to 6.61 billion rupees on increased revenues from sales of manufactured goods, Statistics Mauritius said in a statement.

Imports rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 14.6 billion rupees, with the cost of mineral food and live animals increasing to 3.08 billion rupees from 2.7 billion.

Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in October, accounting for 18.4 percent, while India supplied 18.6 percent of the island nation's imports.

The trade deficit in October last year came to 8.09 billion rupees.

