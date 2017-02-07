CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to sell Mauser Group for $2.3 bln

(Correct source in paragraph 7)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon
Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the
packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The investment firm had planned to list Mauser, which
manufactures plastic, fibre and composite packaging, through an
initial public offering that valued the company at more than $1
billion.
The Mauser deal is the second such transaction this year,
coming just ahead of a planned listing, as firms find more value
in buyouts amid a still-tepid IPO market.
Software maker AppDynamics agreed last month to a $3.7
billion takeover by Cisco Systems Inc, just two days
before its market debut.
Mauser's sales rose 9 percent annually in the past three
years and debt fell to 5.4 times EBITDA from over six times
since it was acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) in 2014,
a person familiar with the deal told Reuters.
The investment firm had acquired Mauser for 1.2 billion
euros ($1.28 billion).
Stone Canyon will not merge its existing rigid metal and
plastic containers business BWAY Corp with Mauser, the source
said.
Mauser declined to comment, while Stone Canyon could not be
reached immediately for a comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were financial
advisers to CDR, while Latham & Watkins LLP was legal counsel.
Goldman Sachs was financial adviser to Stone Canyon, while
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP was legal counsel.
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
(Reporting by Rahul B and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)