Max India sees $171 mln in cash flow from insurance deal

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy posts Q4 revenue $160.7 mln vs $150.4 mln
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
NEW DELHI, April 12 Max India Ltd expects its parent Max Group to receive pre-tax cash flow of 8.79 billion rupees ($170.88 million) from a deal to sell its stake in Max New York Life, Chairman Analjit Singh told reporters on Thursday.
Japan's MS&AD is acquiring a 26 percent stake from New York Life and Max India in their Indian joint venture for about $530 million.
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.
* James River Group Holdings announces fourth quarter and year end results