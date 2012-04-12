版本:
Max India sees $171 mln in cash flow from insurance deal

NEW DELHI, April 12 Max India Ltd expects its parent Max Group to receive pre-tax cash flow of 8.79 billion rupees ($170.88 million) from a deal to sell its stake in Max New York Life, Chairman Analjit Singh told reporters on Thursday.

Japan's MS&AD is acquiring a 26 percent stake from New York Life and Max India in their Indian joint venture for about $530 million.

