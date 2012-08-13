French retailer Auchan signs franchise deal with India's Max Hypermarket

MUMBAI Aug 13 French retailer Auchan has signed
a franchise agreement with India's Max Hypermarket to enter the
country with its retail operations, the companies said on
Monday.
Max, which is run by Dubai-based Landmark Group, operates 13
hypermarkets in India. These stores will be rebranded "Auchan"
in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year ending March
2013.
Max and Auchan plan to open 12-15 new stores annually across
India, they said in a joint statement.
Current foreign ownership regulations in India do not allow
global hypermarket and supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Carrefour SA to set up shop in
the country.
In December, the government backtracked on its decision to
allow such chains to own 51 percent in India's multi-brand
retail sector after a huge political backlash.
Max Hypermarket had a partnership with Dutch food retailer
SPAR international BV which ended earlier this year.
Max Hypermarket India Ltd is controlled by retail and
hospitality major Landmark Group. Landmark operates hypermarkets
under the Max brand only in India and so it is not restricted
under foreign ownership regulations.