UPDATE 1-Maxim CEO says unclear chip correction bottoming

* Maxim says too soon to call bottom of correction
* Smartphones still strong
SUNNYVALE, California Nov 30 Short
lead times from manufacturing customers are making it tough to
predict end demand for microchips and hard to say whether an
inventory correction is bottoming out, the chief executive of
Maxim Integrated Products said.
Struggling economies in the United States and
Europe have hit demand for electronics and pushed many
manufacturers in recent months to lighten their inventories of
chips and other components.
Investors are looking for signs of whether the inventory
adjustment is ending or could drag on due to economic
uncertainty.
"I know some companies have called the bottom as the
December quarter for this inventory correction. I wouldn't have
said that with that much confidence. We really don't know,"
Maxim Chief Executive Tunc Doluca told Reuters on Wednesday.
Soaring sales of mobile devices like smartphones and
tablets
appear to be immune from the slowdown, he said.
"With our customers we don't see an inventory build of
phones
with our components," Doluca said.
Earlier this month, British chip designer ARM Holdings,
whose technology is widely licensed by smartphone makers, said
it was optimistic that reductions in inventory by device makers
would be short lived.