UPDATE 1-Texas Instruments in talks to buy Maxim Integrated - Bloomberg

Oct 28 Texas Instruments Inc is in talks
to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Bloomberg
reported, as chipmakers seek deals to cut costs and expand
offerings.
Maxim has also received interest from Analog Devices Inc
and may not be willing to sell unless it gets a very
high premium, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. (bloom.bg/1iitkP8)
Shares of Maxim, which had a market value of $10.9 billion
as of Tuesday, were up 5.3 percent at $40.50 in afternoon
trading on Wednesday.
A Texas Instruments spokeswoman said the company had a
policy of not commenting on rumors or competitor activity.
Maxim and Analog Devices could not be reached immediately.
Maxim has been working with a bank on a strategic review,
Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
Among other big deals in the sector this year, Avago
Technologies Ltd said it would buy Broadcom Corp
for $37 billion and Intel Corp agreed to buy
Altera Corp for $16.7 billion.
Maxim also may be reluctant to sell because it does not need
scale as much as smaller rivals that have agreed to be bought
this year, such as Atmel Corp and PMC-Sierra Inc
, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying.
Texas Instrument shares were down 0.3 percent at $57.83.
Analog Devices was up 0.3 percent at $61.60.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Ted Kerr)