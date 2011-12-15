UPDATE 1-Maxim Power signs services contract to ship coal

Dec 15 Canada's Maxim Power Corp said its unit had signed a 10-year contract to ship coal through the Prince Rupert terminal in British Columbia.
Maxim Power's unit Summit Coal will ship about 750,000 tonnes of coal from its newly developed mine in 2015, and thereafter 900,000 tonnes.
The contract, which starts from 2015, includes an option to extend it by two years.
Ridley Terminals Inc, which owns and operates the coal terminal, has an annual shipping capacity of 12 million tonnes.
Shares of Maxim closed at C$2.00 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
