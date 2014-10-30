版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 18:22 BJT

Britain awards welfare tests contract to U.S. firm Maximus

LONDON Oct 30 The British government has awarded a contract to assess whether welfare claimants are fit to work to U.S. company Maximus Inc, taking over from under-fire French firm Atos.

Maximus beat British outsourcer Interserve to land the three-year contract, worth around 500 million pounds ($800 million), as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

Work and Pensions Minster Iain Duncan Smith said Maximus would bring both clinical expertise and a fresh approach that, over time, would significantly reduce waiting times and provide a better experience for claimants.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐