UPDATE 1-Maximus Q3 beats Wall Street view

Aug 4 Maximus Inc , a provider of consulting services to governments, posted third-quarter earnings above estimates, helped by strong operational performance in both its health and human service segments.

Reston, Virginia-based Maximus earned $19.9 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $17.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 56 cents.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $238.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents per share, on revenue of $233.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company's health services segment rose 11 percent to $141.8 million, while that of human services segment rose 15 percent to $96.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $38.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)