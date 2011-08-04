UPDATE 1-Maximus Q3 beats Wall Street view

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
Q3 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.52
Q3 rev $238.3 mln vs est $233.1 mln
Aug 4 Maximus Inc , a provider of consulting services to governments, posted third-quarter earnings above estimates, helped by strong operational performance in both its health and human service segments.
Reston, Virginia-based Maximus earned $19.9 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $17.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 56 cents.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $238.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 52 cents per share, on revenue of $233.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's health services segment rose 11 percent to $141.8 million, while that of human services segment rose 15 percent to $96.5 million.
Shares of the company closed at $38.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
