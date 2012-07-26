Malaysian tycoon Ananda selling Maxis stake-source

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 Malaysian tycoon Ananda
Krishnan is selling up to 375 million shares worth around 2.35
billion ringgit ($740.5 million) in the country's largest mobile
phone operator Maxis Bhd, according to a source
familiar with the deal.
The shares are being priced at a range between 6.21 and 6.34
ringgit per share, the source said, representing a 3 to 5
percent discount to the closing price of 6.54 ringgit on
Thursday.
Officials at Maxis were not immediately available for
comment.
Ananda, Malaysia's second-richest man, has been selling some
of his assets. The deal follows a $2.8 billion sale of his power
assets, a proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator
MEASAT Global in March and the sale of a minor stake in offshore
oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd in April.
Ananda also plans to re-list its pay-TV firm Astro All Asia
Networks by end-September in a deal that could fetch around $1.5
billion.
Malaysia recently sealed its status as Asia's top initial
public offering destination this year following the listing of
state-backed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd on
Wednesday, the third biggest flotation so far in 2012 after
Facebook Inc and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
.
CIMB and Credit Suisse are the joint
bookrunner on the Maxis share sale, the source added.