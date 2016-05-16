Carlyle invests in Tunisia-focused Mazarine Energy

LONDON May 16 Carlyle Group on Monday
announced it had invested in Tunisia-focused oil and gas
explorer Mazarine Energy which will also receive $500 million
for further acquisitions in Europe and north Africa.
Mazarine, headed by Edward van Kersbergen, will focus on
investments in "low-risk, near-term, conventional exploration,
development and production opportunities in Europe, Africa and
the broader Mediterranean region."
Carlyle International Energy Partners, the private equity
firm's overseas oil and gas investment fund, has created two
companies to invest in assets in the North Sea and Southeast
Asia in recent years.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)