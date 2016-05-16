UPDATE 1-Carlyle sets up $500 mln Europe, N.Africa energy vehicle

* Carlyle invests in Tunisia-focused Mazarine Energy
* Fund sees investment opportunities rising this year
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 16 Carlyle Group on Monday
announced an investment in Tunisia-focused oil and gas explorer
Mazarine Energy which will also receive $500 million to make
bolt-on acquisitions in Europe and North Africa.
The deal is the first investment in over a year for Carlyle
International Energy Partners, the private equity firm's
overseas oil and gas investment fund, which has more than $2.5
billion at its disposal, CIEP head Marcel van Poecke said.
The size of the investment in Mazarine was not disclosed.
Private equity funds including Carlyle, Riverstone and CVC
Partners have built up significant firepower in recent years to
invest in the oil and gas sector which has struggled following
the collapse in oil prices since mid-2014.
"I think we will see more deals this year. Very slowly the
M&A (merger and acquisition) space is starting to pick up," van
Poecke told Reuters.
Mazarine will seek investments in "low cost, low-risk
opportunities" in onshore exploration and production assets,
Chairman and founder Edward van Kersbergen told Reuters.
The company will focus on onshore fields in Romania, where
CIEP acquired assets in March 2015 from Sterling Resources
, as well as North Africa.
"We want resources that we can develop in a relatively short
space of time at a low technical cost," van Kersbergen said.
In Tunisia, Mazarine expects to start production of 1,500 to
2,000 barrels per day next year, according to van Kersbergen.
CIEP has in recent years created two companies to invest in
assets in the North Sea and the Indian subcontinent.
Neptune, the North Sea vehicle set up by CIEP and CVC
Partners a year ago which is headed by former Centrica boss Sam
Laidlaw, was expected to make an investment over the next 12
months, van Poecke said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso)
Evans)