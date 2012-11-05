Mazda Motor says Oct China car sales down 45 pct yr-on-yr

BRIEF-ORBCOMM'S PARTNER MAEROSPACE AWARDED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT
BEIJING Nov 5 Mazda Motor Corp said on Monday it sold 9,511 vehicles in China in October, down 45 percent from a year earlier, as consumers shunned Japanese brands following a flare up in anti-Japanese sentiment due to a diplomatic row between the two countries.
The declined was steeper than the 35 percent fall marked in September.
In the first ten months of the year, sales fell 9 percent from a year ago to 157,627 cars, it said.
Japanese car makers suffered the backlash from a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo, with Mazda's bigger rivals all posting steep sales decline In China last month.
Toyota Motor Corp's China sales fell 44 percent in October from a year ago, while Honda Motor Co Ltd fell 54 percent and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd declined 41 percent.
Mazda operates a three-way car venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.