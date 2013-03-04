Mazda Motor says Jan-Feb China car sales down 19.4 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, March 4 Mazda Motor Corp and
its partners sold a total of 29,501 cars in China during the
first two months of the year, down 19.4 percent from the same
period a year earlier, the Japanese company said on Monday.
For the month of February, Mazda sold 10,433 cars, down 24.7
percent from a year earlier. The decline accelerated from
January when sales fell 16.1 percent.
Sales figures for January and February have been impacted by
the timing of the week-long lunar new year holiday, which fell
in January last year but in February this year.
Mazda operates ventures in China with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and FAW Group Corp.