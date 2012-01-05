Mazda says 2011 China car sales down 10 pct yr-on-yr

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
BEIJING Jan 5 Mazda Motor said on Thursday it sold 214,799 cars in China last year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.
Sales in December came to 23,456 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year earlier.
Mazda operates a three-way joint venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes cars under a license agreement with FAW Group.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.