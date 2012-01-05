版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 5日 星期四 15:28 BJT

Mazda says 2011 China car sales down 10 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING Jan 5 Mazda Motor said on Thursday it sold 214,799 cars in China last year, down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in December came to 23,456 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year earlier.

Mazda operates a three-way joint venture in China with Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes cars under a license agreement with FAW Group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐