中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 17:00 BJT

Mazda cuts 2013 China sales target due to tough competition

SHANGHAI Nov 20 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp has cut its 2013 China sales target by 7.5 percent to 185,000 vehicles due to tough competition from its rivals, the company's China chief executive said.

The Hiroshima-based firm, which has been struggling the most among the major Japanese automakers in the world's biggest auto market this year, now aims to sell about the same number of vehicles as last year, said Nobuhiko Watabe.

"Competition is fierce and it's not just from the other Japanese carmakers," Watabe told Reuters and other reporters in Shanghai last week, adding pressure was also coming from other foreign models such as Ford Motor Co.'s Focus.

"It's been a tough fight."
