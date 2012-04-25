Mazda, Ford to boost pickup truck output at Thai JV

TOKYO, April 25 Mazda Motor Corp and Ford Motor C o said on Wednesday that they will spend $27 million to boost output of pickup trucks at a joint venture in Thailand.

The Japanese and U.S. automakers said they plan to raise the venture's annual pickup truck output by 20,000 vehicles, to 140,000, beginning in May.

The joint venture makes the Mazda BT 50 and Ford Ranger pickup trucks for the Thai and overseas markets.