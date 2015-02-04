UPDATE 1-Japan's Mazda braked by rouble, Subaru maker roars ahead on weaker yen

* Mazda Q3 profit falls, hit by rouble slide, product mix
* Fuji Heavy ups FY op profit view, U.S. sales strong
By Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
said the rouble's plunge bit into European revenue and kept
annual profit targets unchanged, while Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, home of the Subaru, raised forecasts on brisk U.S.
auto sales and a weaker yen.
Both of the second-tier automakers benefit from a weaker
Japanese currency because they export most of the vehicles they
produce at home. But Mazda said the yen's weakness against the
dollar was outweighed by a worse-than-expected impact from the
Russian currency's collapse, cutting its third-quarter earnings.
Mazda on Wednesday posted a 5.2 percent drop in
October-December operating profit to 48.0 billion yen ($409
million), below an average analyst estimate of 53.5 billion
yen. Its new Mazda2 hatchback sold well, it said, but brings
lower per-vehicle profits than bigger models like the Mazda6 or
CX-5.
The Hiroshima-based firm said it still expects annual
operating profit of 210 billion yen, up 15 percent from the
previous year.
Outgunned in scale by giants like Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co, both Mazda and Fuji Heavy have
been focusing on differentiating their products to lure
customers - Tokyo-based Fuji Heavy with its all-wheel-drive
Subarus, and Mazda with sporty yet fuel-efficient models. That
has helped Subaru boost sales in the United States, while Mazda
has won over drivers in Europe.
Subaru has struggled to keep up with U.S. demand for years,
keeping inventory and sales incentives low.
That factor has helped counter tepid sales in China and the
impact of a shrinking domestic market: Fuji Heavy lowered its
full-year vehicle sales projections a fraction to 903,000, with
stronger-than-expected sales in North America offsetting
weakness in almost every other region.
Fuji Heavy said it now expects operating profit of 410
billion yen for the year through March, up more than 7 percent
from a previous forecast of 382 billion yen.
In the third quarter, operating profit soared 51 percent to
124.49 billion yen, handily beating an average estimate of 109.7
billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fuji Heavy also changed its yen-dollar exchange rate
assumption, to 108 yen from 104 yen. The weaker yen provides a
tailwind for the company since each sale in dollars translates
into more of the Japanese currency.
Its heavy currency exposure and popularity in the United
States have made Subaru one of the most profitable automakers in
the world, with its operating profit margin seen at 14.4 percent
for the current fiscal year.
($1 = 117.3800 yen)
