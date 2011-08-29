UPDATE 1-Mazda to assemble subcompacts in Vietnam-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

* To roll out 2000-3000 units annually

* Vietnamese plant being built by local distributor Vina-Mazda

Aug 30 Mazda Motor Co said it has decided to assemble subcompact Mazda 2 in Vietnam as early as this year, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.

The company plans to roll out about 2000-3000 units a year at a plant currently being built in central Vietnam by local distributor Vina-Mazda Co, the paper said.

Earlier this year, Mazda entered the Vietnamese market by making Vina-Mazda its official sales agent, the daily reported.

Mazda, known for its traditional focus on North America and China, is shifting emphasis to Southeast Asia, South America and Russia, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)