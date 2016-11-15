Mazda recalls 70,000 cars in the U.S.

Nov 15 Mazda Motor Corp will recall
about 70,000 of its RX-8 sports cars from model years 2004 to
2008 in the United States because of an issue with fuel pump
sealing rings that may leak and catch fire, U.S. safety
regulators said on Tuesday.
"The affected vehicles have fuel pump sealing rings that may
deteriorate due to exposure to heat from the engine or exhaust
pipe," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
in a statement on its website. (bit.ly/1gTUbLb)
"The deteriorated seals may leak fuel, which in the presence
of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire."
Mazda did not mention any injuries or incidents but said it
will notify owners and replace the fuel pump sealing ring set
free of charge.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)