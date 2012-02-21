版本:
Mazda to raise $2.1 bln via shares, loans -sources

TOKYO Feb 21 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp plans to raise 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in funds through a public share offering and subordinated loans, two financial sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mazda plans to raise 100 billion yen in an offering of shares and 70 billion yen via subordinated loans, the sources said on Tuesday.

The news was reported earlier by public broadcaster NHK.

