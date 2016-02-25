Poland's mBank to withhold dividend from 2015 profits

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
WARSAW Feb 25 Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said on Thursday it plans to withhold dividend payouts from the profits it made last year and previously.
mBank said it wants to keep undivided the 1.2 billion zlotys ($303.24 million) profit accumulated from previous years as well as almost all of its 2015 profit of 1.27 billion zlotys. It gave no reason for the decision.
Last year, mBank shareholders voted not to pay a dividend either, but Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski said the undivided part of its 2014 net profit may be used to increase a dividend paid in 2016.
This followed the regulator's recommendation that lenders with significant foreign currency mortgage portfolios, such as mBank, hold off from paying dividends on 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans. ($1 = 3.9573 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.