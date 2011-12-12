MBDA buys Northrop's Viper Strike arms unit

PARIS Dec 12 European missile maker MBDA
said on Monday it had bought the Viper Strike munitions business
from Northrop Grumman in what its officials described as
the first European acquisition of a fully-fledged guided weapon
system in the United States.
MBDA is owned by Franco-German aerospace group EADS
, Britain's BAE Systems and Finmeccanica
of Italy. It did not give a value for the transaction.
Viper Strike is based in Huntsville, Alabama and is named
after a weapon specially made for the U.S. Army.
Sporting the no-nonsense nickname "Death From Above," the
Viper Strike is a laser-guided bomb designed to pick out targets
in built-up areas or within motorcades and is reported to have
been used in Iraq and Afghanistan from Hunter unmanned aircraft.
Its users include U.S. special forces.
MBDA said the purchase was part of a strategy of
international growth as it reduces its exposure to sluggish
European defence spending and increases its foothold in the
world market, half of which is represented by the United States.
"It is the first time a European company has bought a (U.S.)
missile maker in its entirety and it reinforces our
capabilities," Antoine Bouvier, chief executive of MBDA, told
Reuters in an interview.
"It is an important step for us and it should pave the way
to other steps involving acquisitions and co-operation in the
United States. We have a certain number of discussions on
various programmes."
MBDA is the world's second-largest guided weapons maker
after U.S.-based Raytheon. It also competes with
Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. arms supplier.