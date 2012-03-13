CFTC sues MBF Clearing over customer funds

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 A New York-based futures company has been sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly failing to properly segregate customer funds.
According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MBF Clearing Corp deposited customer funds into a non-segregated account held at JPMorgan Chase & Co, violating federal laws requiring that such funds be kept segregated. The CFTC said MBF "routinely held" $30 million to $90 million in the account.
MBF was not immediately available for comment. The lawsuit seeks civil fines and other remedies.
Regulators have increased their vigilance about the whereabouts of customer funds at futures brokerages since the October 2011 collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd, where an estimated $1.6 billion has vanished.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.