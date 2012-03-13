UPDATE 3-US regulators sue broker MBF over customer funds

* CFTC says JPMorgan account held unsegregated funds
By Jeanine Prezioso and Jonathan Stempel
March 13 U.S. regulators on
Tuesday sued a small futures broker run by famed New York
trader Mark Fisher, saying it failed to properly segregate
customer funds, and one commissioner called the suit a warning
to the industry.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit
against MBF Clearing Corp, which ceased clearing trades for
customers last year, comes at a time of mounting vigilance
regarding customer funds after October's bankruptcy of MF Global
Holdings Ltd, where an estimated $1.6 billion
vanished.
The suit, which will likely be followed by other CFTC
enforcement actions, is unrelated to the MF Global bankruptcy,
and does not allege that any MBF Clearing customer money was
lost.
"The message is clear and will be getting even more clarion:
don't screw with customer funds," Bart Chilton, a CFTC
commissioner, said in an interview in Boca Raton. "In the wake
of MF Global and the loss of those funds, we need to be even
more diligent, more proactive and less trusting of firms than
ever before."
According to the lawsuit, MBF violated federal law by
"routinely" holding between $30 million and $90 million of
customer funds between September 2008 and March 2010 in a
non-compliant money-market account at JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
MBF's alleged violations predate MF Global's collapse. In a
statement, MBF said it opened the account solely to protect
customer funds after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The firm said it pulled its funds out of Lehman and reported
what happened to CME Group Inc, another of its
regulators.
"Not a nickel of customer money was lost," MBF said.
MBF also said that after the collapse of MF Global in
October, it made its own customers whole for any MF
Globlal-related losses.
RARE LAWSUIT
The CFTC typically settles most of its investigations
directly and has rarely challenged a broker's fund segregation
practices.
The lawsuit seeks civil fines, the disgorgement of fees and
other revenue from the alleged improper conduct, a permanent
injunction against similar violations and other remedies.
Firms across the industry are waiting for more regulatory
fallout from MF Global, which was the eighth largest bankruptcy
in U.S. history.
While MBF was very small in terms of its customer funds --
it held less than $100 million over the past several years, less
than 2 percent as much as MF Global -- its founder was well
known among New York traders, whose shouts, frantic hand
gestures and colorful coats dominated the exchanges for decades.
Fisher founded the firm in 1987. At the time, he was already
famous for rising from a "runner" on the floor of the New York
COMEX exchange at age 12 to join the rnaks of the biggest and
most well-known "local" traders on the New York energy and
metals exchanges.
His office is housed in the NYMEX building which overlooks
the Hudson River on Manhattan's southern tip, even as most
trading long ago migrated onto electronic platforms.
The firm still acts as a broker but became a non-clearing
FCM late last year and no longer holds customer funds because of
what happened at MF Global, Fisher said.
Fisher has since expanded into other ventures.
In November he and fellow commodity industry veteran Dennis
Gartman launched two exchange traded notes that allowed
investors to convey whether they perceived market "risk on"
or "risk off".
JPMorgan had no immediate comment.
A CME spokesman said it does not comment on CFTC actions.
CFTC LAYS OUT ITS CASE
The CFTC accused MBF of failing to maintain sufficient
segregated funds on roughly 322 business days between Oct. 3,
2008 and March 26, 2010, and lacking adequate supervision and
procedures.
It said that in one "egregious" instance, MBF was
"under-segregated" by $63.1 million in mid-April 2009, when it
had just $13.1 million of segregated funds rather than the
required $76.2 million. About $90.4 million of customer funds
was then in the JPMorgan account, the CFTC said.
The account had been opened on Sept. 17, 2008, two days
after Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy.
The suit is unlikely to be the last from the CFTC, which is
now under pressure from politicians and traders to prevent any
other brokers from misusing customer funds.
"We haven't heard the end to the MF Global saga. It will
catch up with the full segment of the broker industry," said one
high level executive at a futures commission merchant. "It's not
just commodities but securities as well. All of these things are
just coming down the pike and are feeding on each other."
The case is CFTC v. MBF Clearing Corp, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-01830.