2013年 5月 7日

MBIA, Bank of America settle their legal disputes -source

May 6 Bank of America Corp and MBIA Inc have settled their legal disputes, and the settlement includes a $1.6 billion cash payment by the bank to the bond insurer, a person familiar with the settlement said on Monday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal would bring "total peace" to the two companies' various ongoing legal disputes.
