2013年 5月 7日

MBIA, Bank of America in litigation settlement - Dow Jones

May 6 Bond insurer MBIA Inc and Bank of America Corp have reached a settlement in their ongoing legal disputes, and BofA will pay MBIA $1.6 billion in cash, Dow Jones reported on Monday, citing sources.

MBIA shares, which were temporarily halted, rose 42 percent in afternoon trading. Representatives of the two companies were not immediately available to comment.
