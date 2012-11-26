MBIA shares rise after averting default on bonds

Nov 26 MBIA Inc shares rose nearly 9
percent on Monday after the bond insurer said it had changed the
terms of some of its debt to avoid what it called a possible
default.
The company proposed the changes on Nov. 7 to eliminate the
risk that it might be considered in default if a troubled
insurance unit were put into rehabilitation or liquidation by
the New York State Department of Financial Services.
MBIA said at the time that if there were such a default, it
would have insufficient liquidity to make good on the notes and
would probably immediately pursue other actions, including
bankruptcy.
Bank of America Corp, which is tangled in legal
disputes with MBIA, offered on Nov. 13 to buy some of the
insurer's bonds to thwart the changes to the terms. At the time,
the offer sent MBIA shares down more than 19 percent.
Bank of America said it believed the changes would increase
the risk of MBIA's insurance unit "being placed in
rehabilitation or liquidation will increase." That would
jeopardize all policyholder claims, including Bank of America's,
it added.
Bank of America was not immediately available for comment on
Monday.
In their ongoing legal disputes, MBIA claims that Bank of
America owes it billions of dollars over soured mortgages that
it wants the bank to buy back, while Bank of America says the
insurer owes it billions over certain credit default swap
transactions.
Shares of MBIA were up 8.6 percent at $9.08 in morning
trading, while Bank of America fell 0.6 percent to $9.84.