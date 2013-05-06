BRIEF-MBIA shares resume trading up 40.7 percent after report of settlement

Bobbleheads and droids lure collectors to Disney's 'Star Wars' event

LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.