版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-MBIA shares resume trading up 40.7 percent after report of settlement

NEW YORK May 6 MBIA Inc : * Shares resume trading up 40.7 percent to $13.83 after report of settlement of ongoing dispute with Bank of America
