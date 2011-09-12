French bank withdraws from MBIA restructuring case

* Credit Agricole withdrawal leaves nine banks

* Banks say were shortchanged by 2009 MBIA restructuring

Sept 12 Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) has pulled out of lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) 2009 restructuring, leaving nine other big banks to pursue claims against what was once the world's largest bond insurer.

The French bank's withdrawal was disclosed in filings on Friday with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. No reason was provided, as has been the case for other banks that pulled out of the litigation.

Remaining plaintiffs in the case include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

They are challenging the February 2009 split by New York's insurance commissioner at the time, Eric Dinallo, of MBIA's municipal bond business from its structured finance operations, which suffered big losses from insuring mortgage debt.

The banks said the split left the structured finance unit undercapitalized and unable to pay out on billions of dollars of claims.

The cases are ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. MBIA Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601475/2009, and ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo et al in the same court, No. 601846/2009. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)