UPDATE 1-MBIA Q2 profit falls

Aug 9 - MBIA Inc , the largest U.S. bond insurer, posted a lower second-quarter profit than a year ago, when it had booked significant gains from the weakening of its perceived credit quality.

For the second quarter, net income available to common shareholders fell to $137 million, or 68 cents a share, from $1.3 billion, or $6.32 per share, a year ago. Adjusted pre-tax income rose to $161 million from $48 million.

The company's total premiums earned fell to $149 million from $156 million.

MBIA's adjusted book value was $37.22 per share at June 30, 2011 compared with $35.57 a year ago.

The Armonk, New York-based company said unrealized gains on insured derivatives fell to $116 million from $1.5 billion.

MBIA, which is embroiled in various legal challenges, was the world's largest bond insurer until the mortgage crisis left it facing massive claims and it lost its "AAA" credit rating. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)