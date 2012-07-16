UPDATE 1-MBIA unit gets OK to make interest payment

* Shares rise
July 16 Bond insurer MBIA Inc on Monday
said New York regulators approved an interest payment on certain
notes, ending days of uncertainty that had caused a sharp drop
in the stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, MBIA said state regulators gave MBIA Insurance Corp
the go-ahead to make scheduled payments on a series of surplus
notes due 2033.
Last Tuesday the company said it had not yet received
regulatory approval to make those payments, sending shares down
more than 10 percent.
The company, battered by losses on insured mortgage-backed
securities, previously split its business into two: a municipal
guarantee business and a structured finance unit.
Banks later sued the company, contending that the split was
intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the MBIA Insurance
unit undercapitalized and siphoning $5 billion from that unit at
their expense.
MBIA shares rose 1.6 percent to $10.58 in afternoon trading.