MBIA sees agreement with Puerto Rico's PREPA in coming months

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
NEW YORK, March 1 An agreement between creditors and Puerto Rico's electric power authority PREPA will likely be concluded in the coming months, an executive at bond insurer MBIA Inc said on Tuesday.
Bill Fallon, chief executive of MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation unit, made the comments during a conference call after the company released earnings on Monday.
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.