MBIA sees agreement with Puerto Rico's PREPA in coming months

NEW YORK, March 1 An agreement between creditors and Puerto Rico's electric power authority PREPA will likely be concluded in the coming months, an executive at bond insurer MBIA Inc said on Tuesday.

Bill Fallon, chief executive of MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation unit, made the comments during a conference call after the company released earnings on Monday.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy)

