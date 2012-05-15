BofA tells judge MBIA split must be annulled

* Lawyer for banks says bad information led to action
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 15 Bond insurer MBIA Inc's
restructuring in the midst of the financial crisis must be
annulled because it was based on bad information, a lawyer for
banks challenging the restructuring said on Tuesday.
Robert Giuffra, a lawyer for Bank of America Corp
and Societe Generale, made the argument in his opening
statement in a case the banks brought against MBIA and the state
insurance department to overturn the 2009 restructuring.
The reorganization of the Armonk, New York-based bond
insurer, once the largest U.S. bond insurer, segregated MBIA's
troubled structured-finance business from its traditional
municipal bond insurance business.
The banks, which claim they were given no notice of the
split, sued MBIA and the New York state insurance department,
saying that, as policyholders, they were harmed when $5 billion
was siphoned from the MBIA unit that insured mortgage debt.
"They thought they were all in the same boat," Giuffra said.
"When the crisis hit, MBIA said, 'We're going to leave you guys
in a listing boat that may have holes in it,'" while public
finance policyholders were sent a "new boat."
State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick in Manhattan is
presiding over the non-jury proceeding. She is expected to
decide whether that approval was "arbitrary and capricious."
Giuffra said that standard only applies if the approval was
based on accurate information.
"This case is riddled with erroneous assumptions," Giuffra
said. "If the facts were wrong, the arbitrary and capricious
standard doesn't apply."
Giuffra also argued the transaction was based on a flawed
one-person review by Jack Buchmiller, an analyst at the state
insurance department who reviewed the restructuring.
"We're trying to find the shortcut to get to the decision on
transformation," he quoted Buchmiller as saying on Jan. 28,
2009.
The state insurance department reviewed only 1 percent of
the portfolio of MBIA's new structured-finance unit, MBIA
Insurance, and it never saw a $3.75 million analysis by Lehman
Brothers paid for by MBIA, which showed MBIA had far greater
losses than MBIA was telling the department.
The Lehman study showed MBIA Insurance's supposed
policyholder surplus of $3.3 billion was a negative, according
to the banks.
Lawyers for MBIA and the state, who have said the insurance
department acted properly, will present their case to the judge
after the banks.
The case is expected to last up to four weeks.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.