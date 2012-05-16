UPDATE 1-New York senate mulls hearings on MBIA split

* NY Senate Republicans consider hearings on MBIA split
* Move by senators comes amid court case
* BofA, SocGen are seeking to reverse MBIA restructuring
* MBIA says Senate move may be improper effort to influence
case
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 16 New York Senate Republicans may
probe allegations that bond insurer MBIA Inc misled the
state insurance department to get approval for its 2009
restructuring.
The chairmen of two state senate committees said Wednesday
they are "considering conducting an inquiry and holding
hearings" related to the restructuring.
The move came the day after Bank of America Corp and
Societe Generale said in court that MBIA withheld key
information from Albany regulators during the approval process.
The two banks are challenging the restructuring on grounds it
hurt them financially.
James Seward, chairman of the state Senate Insurance
Committee, and Carl Marcellino, chairman of the Investigations
and Operations Committee, said in the statement they were
considering an investigation in light of allegations MBIA
"withheld material information" from the insurance department.
Armonk, New York-based MBIA, once the largest bond insurer
in the United States, split off its troubled structured finance
business from its traditional municipal bond insurance business
during the financial crisis.
Eighteen banks sued the bond insurer and the New York state
insurance department seeking to annul the reorganization. All
but Bank of America and Societe Generale have since settled. The
banks claim that, as policyholders, they were harmed when $5
billion was siphoned from the MBIA unit that insured mortgage
debt.
Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for MBIA, said Wednesday's
statement by the Senate committee chairmen "appears to represent
an improper effort by the banks and their counsel to influence
or prejudice" the case.
In a letter to the court, Kasowitz said that if the banks or
their counsel were involved in the statement, it could violate
rules of professional behavior during a case.
He asked state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, who is
presiding over the non-jury proceeding, to ask the banks' lawyer
about any prior knowledge or involvement with the release.
Attorney Robert Giuffra, who represents Bank of America and
Societe Generale, said, "We should go back to trying the case in
court."
Kevin Brown, a spokesman for MBIA, said the insurer would
"fully cooperate" with any inquiry or hearing. He said the joint
statement "reflects one of many false allegations by the banks."
The department had "full and unlimited access to
information" during its review, Brown said, and the insurer
remained confident the court would uphold the approval.
In his opening statement Tuesday in New York state Supreme
Court in Manhattan, Giuffra argued the bond insurer gave
inaccurate information to the insurance department.
David Neustadt, a spokesman for the Department of Financial
Services, which includes the insurance department, declined to
comment on the possible probe.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al V Dinallo, New York state
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.