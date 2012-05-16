UPDATE 1-New York senate mulls hearings on MBIA split

* NY Senate Republicans consider hearings on MBIA split

* Move by senators comes amid court case

* BofA, SocGen are seeking to reverse MBIA restructuring

* MBIA says Senate move may be improper effort to influence case

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, May 16 New York Senate Republicans may probe allegations that bond insurer MBIA Inc misled the state insurance department to get approval for its 2009 restructuring.

The chairmen of two state senate committees said Wednesday they are "considering conducting an inquiry and holding hearings" related to the restructuring.

The move came the day after Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale said in court that MBIA withheld key information from Albany regulators during the approval process. The two banks are challenging the restructuring on grounds it hurt them financially.

James Seward, chairman of the state Senate Insurance Committee, and Carl Marcellino, chairman of the Investigations and Operations Committee, said in the statement they were considering an investigation in light of allegations MBIA "withheld material information" from the insurance department.

Armonk, New York-based MBIA, once the largest bond insurer in the United States, split off its troubled structured finance business from its traditional municipal bond insurance business during the financial crisis.

Eighteen banks sued the bond insurer and the New York state insurance department seeking to annul the reorganization. All but Bank of America and Societe Generale have since settled. The banks claim that, as policyholders, they were harmed when $5 billion was siphoned from the MBIA unit that insured mortgage debt.

Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for MBIA, said Wednesday's statement by the Senate committee chairmen "appears to represent an improper effort by the banks and their counsel to influence or prejudice" the case.

In a letter to the court, Kasowitz said that if the banks or their counsel were involved in the statement, it could violate rules of professional behavior during a case.

He asked state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, who is presiding over the non-jury proceeding, to ask the banks' lawyer about any prior knowledge or involvement with the release.

Attorney Robert Giuffra, who represents Bank of America and Societe Generale, said, "We should go back to trying the case in court."

Kevin Brown, a spokesman for MBIA, said the insurer would "fully cooperate" with any inquiry or hearing. He said the joint statement "reflects one of many false allegations by the banks."

The department had "full and unlimited access to information" during its review, Brown said, and the insurer remained confident the court would uphold the approval.

In his opening statement Tuesday in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Giuffra argued the bond insurer gave inaccurate information to the insurance department.

David Neustadt, a spokesman for the Department of Financial Services, which includes the insurance department, declined to comment on the possible probe.

The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al V Dinallo, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.